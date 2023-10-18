College Football: Can Tennessee stun Alabama in Week 8 upset alert

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - It's only a matter of time before Alabama football closes in on another loss for the season.

Many condolences if you bet on Alabama as the 19-point favorites against Arkansas last week, as they narrowly won 24-21 at home without covering the spread.

This year's Crimson Tide team isn't as dominant as in the past, both offensively and defensively. Their only loss so far this season was to Texas, where they were 7-point favorites and lost 34-24.

Like Alabama, the Tennessee Volunteers also have only one loss with a 29-16 defeat against Florida. Last week, though, they beat Texas A&M 20-13, similar to Alabama's earlier six-point win against the Aggies.

While both teams are closely matched in talent, Alabama's notoriety as the more successful football team over the years has catapulted them to become the favorite heading into this weekend's matchup.

Still, the Vols pulled off a thrilling upset last season, defeating Alabama 52-49 as 9-point underdogs on their home turf.