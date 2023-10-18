College Football: Can Tennessee stun Alabama in Week 8 upset alert
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - It's only a matter of time before Alabama football closes in on another loss for the season.
Many condolences if you bet on Alabama as the 19-point favorites against Arkansas last week, as they narrowly won 24-21 at home without covering the spread.
This year's Crimson Tide team isn't as dominant as in the past, both offensively and defensively. Their only loss so far this season was to Texas, where they were 7-point favorites and lost 34-24.
Like Alabama, the Tennessee Volunteers also have only one loss with a 29-16 defeat against Florida. Last week, though, they beat Texas A&M 20-13, similar to Alabama's earlier six-point win against the Aggies.
While both teams are closely matched in talent, Alabama's notoriety as the more successful football team over the years has catapulted them to become the favorite heading into this weekend's matchup.
Still, the Vols pulled off a thrilling upset last season, defeating Alabama 52-49 as 9-point underdogs on their home turf.
Who will win: Alabama or Tennessee?
Though Tennessee is no longer led by Heisman-caliber quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers can still whip up a big surprise in defeating Alabama yet again!
As Tennessee hits the road to face Alabama, however, the home-field advantage becomes a formidable factor working against them.
When you couple this with the Crimson Tide's burning desire to avenge their past loss to the Volunteers, you can bet your bottom dollar that head coach Nick Saban will pull out all the stops to secure a resounding victory for Alabama.
Score prediction: 31 - 27
Tennessee and Alabama's showdown is set for Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
