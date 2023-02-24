College football: Can The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day step up in 2023?
Columbus, Ohio - Will 2023 be the year Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day defeat rival Michigan and win the coveted ascending golden football trophy?
Without a doubt, Ohio State is among the most elite teams in college football.
In the last four seasons, the Buckeyes have only lost a total of six games and haven't finished a season landing outside the AP's top 6 ranking since 2003.
Still, Ohio State has come up short for a team of their caliber. While Ohio State's defense made tremendous strides last season thanks to the help of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles - Day's third coordinator in four years - they still gave up 500-plus yards and 40-plus points in both of the team's losses to Michigan and Georgia.
Needless to say, last season marked the second-straight year the Buckeyes were defeated by longtime rival Michigan.
Heading into 2023, Coach Day will have much to prove, and can easily do so.
Amid their stellar CFP Peach Bowl semifinal that saw just a one-point loss, the Ohio State came closer than any other team in the nation to beating National Champs Georgia and will start out the new season with a clean slate.
The 2023-24 season is another huge opportunity for Day and his coaching staff to lead the Buckeyes in making serious noise in the national title hunt once again.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will return with key veterans and strong newcomers
Luckily for Ohio State, the team will see a slew of key veterans returning that include top receivers Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka, running backs Miyan Williams and Treveyon Henderson, and defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
The Buckeyes will also boast a strong freshman class with Brandon Innis and Carnell Tate, who are some of the most highly anticipated newcomers to hit the field this fall.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their season against conference foe Indiana on September 2 at home.
