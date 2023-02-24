College football: Can The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day step up in 2023?

Columbus, Ohio - Will 2023 be the year Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day defeat rival Michigan and win the coveted ascending golden football trophy?

Heading into the 2023 season, coach Ryan Day of Ohio State will have much to prove after two-straight seasons falling to rival Michigan. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Without a doubt, Ohio State is among the most elite teams in college football.

In the last four seasons, the Buckeyes have only lost a total of six games and haven't finished a season landing outside the AP's top 6 ranking since 2003.

Still, Ohio State has come up short for a team of their caliber. While Ohio State's defense made tremendous strides last season thanks to the help of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles - Day's third coordinator in four years - they still gave up 500-plus yards and 40-plus points in both of the team's losses to Michigan and Georgia.

Needless to say, last season marked the second-straight year the Buckeyes were defeated by longtime rival Michigan.

Heading into 2023, Coach Day will have much to prove, and can easily do so.

Amid their stellar CFP Peach Bowl semifinal that saw just a one-point loss, the Ohio State came closer than any other team in the nation to beating National Champs Georgia and will start out the new season with a clean slate.

The 2023-24 season is another huge opportunity for Day and his coaching staff to lead the Buckeyes in making serious noise in the national title hunt once again.