College football: How will Fox's Friday night games affect the sport?
Los Angeles, California - Could Fox Sports' Friday night college football games soon become the prime slot for ratings and big showdowns?
College football is making big changes this fall, especially on TV screens across the country!
FOX Sports is adding college football games to their broadcasts every Friday, in addition to the Saturday showdowns, the network announced on Thursday.
While Friday college games aren't new for fans, they will now be regularly aired every week.
FOX is replacing WWE Smackdown with a series of Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conference night games, adding to the list of football games broadcasted on TV.
With the NFL already dominating Sunday and Monday and college football owning Saturdays, football is taking over the sports landscape, and the changes may have a notable influence on the rating.
Will new Friday night games overshadow Fox's Big Noon Kickoff?
FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff on Saturdays is considered the biggest college football game time, rivaling ESPN's Saturday night prime-time games.
Still, fans used to complain about FOX hosting major showdowns at noon instead of at night, which is traditionally more electrifying for both fans and players.
Now that FOX has a slot available for night games, will Friday games become more appealing than the Big Noon kickoffs?
Depending on the teams involved, Friday's game ratings could easily threaten Saturday afternoon's viewership.
The official Friday night game schedule is expected to be announced in May.
