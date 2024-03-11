College football: How will Fox's Friday night games affect the sport?

Los Angeles, California - Could Fox Sports' Friday night college football games soon become the prime slot for ratings and big showdowns?

Fox Sports is set to fulfill fans' wish for more evening games with Friday night college football games coming this fall. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

College football is making big changes this fall, especially on TV screens across the country!

FOX Sports is adding college football games to their broadcasts every Friday, in addition to the Saturday showdowns, the network announced on Thursday.

While Friday college games aren't new for fans, they will now be regularly aired every week.

FOX is replacing WWE Smackdown with a series of Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conference night games, adding to the list of football games broadcasted on TV.

With the NFL already dominating Sunday and Monday and college football owning Saturdays, football is taking over the sports landscape, and the changes may have a notable influence on the rating.