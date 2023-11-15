College football prediction: Will Miami dash Louisville's Playoff hopes?

Miami, Florida - Will Miami football crash Louisville's hopes of making the College Football Playoff and a first-ever appearance in the ACC championships?

On Saturday, Miami football has a chance to crash Louisville's hopes of clinching the College Football Playoff and a first-ever appearance in the ACC championships. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Louisville has a big week ahead, as a victory could secure its first 10-win season since 2013 and a historic spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Despite a close win over Virginia last week, the Cardinals are set to face some heavy pressure, as a 1-point underdog against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.



Last weekend, Miami gained respect by challenging a No. 4 Florida State team with a 15-game winning streak, and despite falling short, they showed resilience in the face of Florida's late-season heat.

The Hurricanes showcased their strength in the trenches, sacking Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis three times and dominating with nine tackles for loss, limiting Florida State to a mere 57 rushing yards.

With a top-15 ranking in Line Yards on both sides of the ball, Miami's physicality is sure to pose a challenge for Louisville this weekend.