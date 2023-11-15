College football prediction: Will Miami dash Louisville's Playoff hopes?
Miami, Florida - Will Miami football crash Louisville's hopes of making the College Football Playoff and a first-ever appearance in the ACC championships?
Louisville has a big week ahead, as a victory could secure its first 10-win season since 2013 and a historic spot in the ACC Championship Game.
Despite a close win over Virginia last week, the Cardinals are set to face some heavy pressure, as a 1-point underdog against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.
Last weekend, Miami gained respect by challenging a No. 4 Florida State team with a 15-game winning streak, and despite falling short, they showed resilience in the face of Florida's late-season heat.
The Hurricanes showcased their strength in the trenches, sacking Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis three times and dominating with nine tackles for loss, limiting Florida State to a mere 57 rushing yards.
With a top-15 ranking in Line Yards on both sides of the ball, Miami's physicality is sure to pose a challenge for Louisville this weekend.
Miami enters Louisville showdown with nothing to lose
Miami has displayed a knack for rising to the occasion throughout this season, securing victories against formidable opponents like then-No. 23 Texas A&M and Clemson.
However, they've also experienced puzzling defeats against Georgia Tech and NC State by a margin of 14 points.
Despite these inconsistencies, the Hurricanes have proven they can step up, as they've triumphed in both home games where they were considered underdogs.
In their upcoming matchup against the Cardinals, Miami is poised to give their best effort to dash their opponent's College Football Playoff aspirations.
Without the burden of Playoff expectations, the Hurricanes have nothing to lose in this conference showdown. Notably, Miami have a track record of success as an underdog at home, winning both previous instances this season.
Miami is set to host Louisville on Saturday at noon ET airing on ABC.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP