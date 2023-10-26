College football prediction: Will Wake Forest deliver a major upset to Florida State?

No. 4 Florida State finds itself in a pivotal matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday, which could potentially alter their clear route to the playoffs.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - On Saturday, Florida State football is facing off against Wake Forest, a team that's been a thorn in their side with a tricky slow mesh point offense. Will the Seminoles finally catch a break this year and come out on top?

Wake Forest is coming into the matchup this weekend with a 4-3 season record. They've had some tough losses to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech this year, and almost lost to Old Dominion. But they also gave Clemson a run for their money on the road and had a lucky break against Pitt last weekend, when their 3rd string quarterback Santino Marucci scored a last-second touchdown after a close call with Pitt's QB slide. While it's been a real rollercoaster ride for the Deacon Demons, they have won their last three games against the 'Noles, averaging 33 points per games since Coach Norvell took the helm. As the season crosses its midway point, No. 4 Florida State maintains a flawless record, having secured impressive victories against two top 20 opponents and arch rivals. They currently lead the ACC with a clear spot in the conference championship game.



Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Will injuries be a deciding factor?

With troubles on offense for both Florida State and Wake Forest, the ACC showdown on Saturday just might be a battle between the better defense. © GRANT HALVERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP It won't be smooth sailing for Florida State. They've faced setbacks this season, as Johnny Wilson suffered another injury against Duke, and Destyn Hill hurt his foot in the team's game v. Syracuse game – keeping him sidelined with a boot. Coach Norvell is holding onto hope for their possible return and said he trusts in the team's depth during their absence. Nonetheless, the Seminoles can't afford a sluggish offensive start on Saturday, and the team may encounter difficulties in building momentum without Wilson and Hill. Similarly, Wake Forest is suffering offensive issues of their own. Starting quarterback Mitch Griffis has had his share of struggles recently and was briefly replaced by backup Michael Kern, who also recently suffered a shoulder injury. Last week, the team had to rely on third-string QB Santino Marucci, who stepped in as starter. Coach Clawson has announced Griffis is back in practice this week and sharing playing time with Marucci. This means Florida State be preparing to face off against two possible quarterbacks, one of whom has limited game footage available to study beforehand. With troubles on offense perculating for both teams, the game just might be a battle between the better defense.