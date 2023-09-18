College football Week 3 proved the nation's best are not the best
The big boys of college football had a rough weekend, displaying quite a few scaries on the field!
In Week 3, the nation's top teams and traditional powerhouses, spanning from Georgia to Michigan, Texas to Florida State, and even Alabama, faced significant challenges on the field.
The supposedly best of the best, No. 1 Georgia, found themselves trailing by 11 points at halftime against South Carolina.
No. 2 Michigan had a narrow one-score lead over Bowling Green until the third quarter, and No. 3 Florida State allowed Boston College to stage a late comeback, almost snatching victory from their grasp.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Texas was locked in a 10-10 game against Wyoming until the fourth quarter.
All four top teams faltered and looked like they'd fall, only to bounce back in late comebacks. Yet still, the top four teams surely fell short of expectations.
Plus, Alabama, the program that boasts the most national titles in the modern College Football Playoff era, now finds their playoff aspirations fading away. Their weekend struggles against South Florida saw them win by the skin of their teech, but drop outside the top-10 in the AP poll, making a playoff berth very unlikely.
Are the nation's top programs really the best?
On a weekend when many of the top national programs struggled, others shined through.
Washington soared, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Ohio State was on fire against Western Kentucky, while Penn State, Notre Dame, and Oregon each made impressive showings that caught national attention.
Yet surprisingly, many of the teams that stood out on the field this week saw no rising action in the AP rankings, except for Oregon.
Many fans are asking: should they have risen higher on the ranking ladder? And should the higher ranked teams have dropped after their poor performances?
The answer is, of course, yes. If Ohio State, who was ranked No. 3 at the start of the season, dropped two spots due to their sour performance against Indiana in the season opener, it's reasonable to expect that the current top-ranked teams would have also experienced drops in their rankings – possibly even more substantial ones.
The nation's current top-ranked in Week 3 teams are not living up to their status as the best, causing the college football world to dub the ranking voting committee as a "joke."
Heading into Week 4, Ohio State and Notre Dame will headline the biggest showdown of the week, followed by Colorado and Oregon.
