College football Week 3 proved the nation's best are not the best

The big boys of college football had a rough weekend, displaying quite a few scaries on the field!

Week 3 of the season proved that the nation's top college football teams and traditional powerhouses are not the best this season with struggling performances. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In Week 3, the nation's top teams and traditional powerhouses, spanning from Georgia to Michigan, Texas to Florida State, and even Alabama, faced significant challenges on the field.

The supposedly best of the best, No. 1 Georgia, found themselves trailing by 11 points at halftime against South Carolina.

No. 2 Michigan had a narrow one-score lead over Bowling Green until the third quarter, and No. 3 Florida State allowed Boston College to stage a late comeback, almost snatching victory from their grasp.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Texas was locked in a 10-10 game against Wyoming until the fourth quarter.

All four top teams faltered and looked like they'd fall, only to bounce back in late comebacks. Yet still, the top four teams surely fell short of expectations.

Plus, Alabama, the program that boasts the most national titles in the modern College Football Playoff era, now finds their playoff aspirations fading away. Their weekend struggles against South Florida saw them win by the skin of their teech, but drop outside the top-10 in the AP poll, making a playoff berth very unlikely.