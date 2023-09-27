College football Week 5 prediction: Florida vs. Kentucky could see an upset alert

Lexington, Kentucky - Will Kentucky Football give Florida a taste of their own medicine with a major upset victory on Saturday?

On Saturday, the No. 22 Florida Gators will travel to unranked Kentucky as one of the hottest teams on upset alert in Week 5 of the college football season. © ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier this season, the Florida Gators welcomed Tennessee and delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.

This Saturday, the No. 22 Gators will be hitting the road to face an unranked Kentucky team. And fans are buzzing with predictions that Florida just might be in store for a taste of their own medicine with an upset at the hands of the Wildcats.

Kentucky has emerged victorious in their most recent encounters with Florida, clinching wins in the last two meetings and securing victory in three out of the last five matchups.

Considering that the Gators had previously dominated with an impressive 31-game winning streak from 1987 to 2017, the Wildcats' recent wins come as a remarkable shift in the rivalry's dynamics.

Last season, Kentucky's 26-16 triumph was won in The Swamp, and they enter this week's game at Kroger Field as slight betting favorites.