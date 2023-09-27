College football Week 5 prediction: Florida vs. Kentucky could see an upset alert
Lexington, Kentucky - Will Kentucky Football give Florida a taste of their own medicine with a major upset victory on Saturday?
Earlier this season, the Florida Gators welcomed Tennessee and delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
This Saturday, the No. 22 Gators will be hitting the road to face an unranked Kentucky team. And fans are buzzing with predictions that Florida just might be in store for a taste of their own medicine with an upset at the hands of the Wildcats.
Kentucky has emerged victorious in their most recent encounters with Florida, clinching wins in the last two meetings and securing victory in three out of the last five matchups.
Considering that the Gators had previously dominated with an impressive 31-game winning streak from 1987 to 2017, the Wildcats' recent wins come as a remarkable shift in the rivalry's dynamics.
Last season, Kentucky's 26-16 triumph was won in The Swamp, and they enter this week's game at Kroger Field as slight betting favorites.
Kentucky vs. Florida prediction: Whose defense will pose a tougher challenge?
Florida's defense is ranked 19th, allowing an average of 13.5 points per game in 4 weeks.
Kentucky has been scoring between 28 and 45 points in each game, but they faced mostly weaker opponents, except for a 45-28 win over Vanderbilt.
Florida's defense is expected to pose a tougher challenge for Kentucky's pro-style offense, however.
On the flip side, Kentucky's defense has performed well against the run but has allowed more passing yards and big plays.
Florida's quarterback, Graham Mertz, has been highly efficient with a 77.4% completion rate, though he has only thrown one touchdown per game this year.
With all that said, fans can expect this rivalry showdown to be a low-scoring, down-to-the-wire type of game.
Kentucky and Florida will kickoff on Saturday at noon ET.
Cover photo: Collage: James Gilbert/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP & Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP