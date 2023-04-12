Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hilariously terrified of the Buffaloes mascot!

Denver, Colorado - If there is one thing that can intimidate Colorado football 's new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, it stands on all fours!

Colorado football's new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders got to meet Buffaloes mascot Ralphie. © Collage: Dustin Bradford & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When the NFL Hall of Famer Sanders took on the position to lead the Buffaloes football program, he probably never imagined that he’d stand in the way of an actual charging buffalo.

Hilariously, though, that’s what happened when Sanders met the team’s mascot, a charging buffalo named Ralphie, for the first time.

In a video posted by the football team Twitter account, Sanders met Ralphie in her home trailer for an unforgettable and uncomfortable experience.

"You see I’m easing back," Sanders says as he inched towards the trailer entrance.

In the funny clip, Coach Prime nervously feeds his new friend, describing Ralphie's tongue saying: "Lord, that tongue is like a brick."

Perhaps, the funniest part of the clip comes when Ralphie is taken out of the trailer for a run before charging back inside.

"Oh no, I’m not staying in here while this thing is coming at me at full speed," Sanders screamed, realizing it was too late to break away and crying out: "Ohh noooo, noooo. Ohh noooo!"