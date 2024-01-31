Could Tennessee's NIL Lawsuit against NCAA ignite a long-awaited power struggle?
Knoxville, Tennessee - The University of Tennessee is strongly pushing back against the NCAA in response to the league's announcement of an investigation into the athletic department for alleged Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) violations.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti confirmed on Wednesday that he, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, has filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA NIL regulations.
The 20-page-long lawsuit, in which Tennessee and Virginia are the plaintiffs, alleges that the NCAA's NIL rules constitute antitrust violations.
According to the NCAA current NIL policy, recruits are banned from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools and collectives before enrolling.
Tennessee and Virginia are challenging this notion along with several other aspects of the league's NIL law.
Skrmetti and Miyares are seeking a court order to prevent the NCAA from enforcing its "NIL-recruiting ban." They aim to stop the NCAA from preventing any recruits or transfers from entering into NIL deals before enrollment.
This marks a significant effort by the two states to challenge and change the existing rules surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness in college athletics.
Speculation grows on the origin of NCAA's NIL violation case
On Tuesday, the NCAA attracted attention with an investigation into alleged "major" violations by Tennessee, per Sports Illustrated.
Last summer, Tennessee's football team faced penalties for over 200 rules infractions, marking one of the most severe cases seen by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
Though unconfirmed, speculation suggests that the NIL violations may revolve around star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
In a strongly-worded statement, Tennessee chancellor Done Plowman criticized NCAA president Charlie Baker.
"The leaders of intercollegiate athletics owe it to student-athletes and their families to establish clear rules and to act in their best interest," he said.
"Instead, two and a half years of vague and contradictory NCAA memos, emails and 'guidance' about name, image and likeness (NIL) has created extraordinary chaos that student-athletes and institutions are struggling to navigate. In short, the NCAA is failing."
The much-anticipated struggle for justice and fair compensation for student-athletes against the NCAA has finally kicked off – keep your eyes open for any updates!
