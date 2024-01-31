Could Tennessee's NIL Lawsuit against NCAA ignite a long-awaited power struggle?

Knoxville, Tennessee - The University of Tennessee is strongly pushing back against the NCAA in response to the league's announcement of an investigation into the athletic department for alleged Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) violations.

Tennessee has filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA in response to the NCAA's investigation into the athletic department for alleged NIL violations. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti confirmed on Wednesday that he, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, has filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA NIL regulations.



The 20-page-long lawsuit, in which Tennessee and Virginia are the plaintiffs, alleges that the NCAA's NIL rules constitute antitrust violations.

According to the NCAA current NIL policy, recruits are banned from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools and collectives before enrolling.



Tennessee and Virginia are challenging this notion along with several other aspects of the league's NIL law.

Skrmetti and Miyares are seeking a court order to prevent the NCAA from enforcing its "NIL-recruiting ban." They aim to stop the NCAA from preventing any recruits or transfers from entering into NIL deals before enrollment.

This marks a significant effort by the two states to challenge and change the existing rules surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness in college athletics.