Florida State receiver Keon Coleman makes catch of the year in shocking match-up!

Florida State receiver Keon Coleman (r.) pulled off an insane one-handed grab catch against conference foe Syracuse. © James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the opening quarter of the Seminoles' showdown against Syracuse, Coleman pulled off an astonishing one-handed grab, defying all odds as he soared over an Orangemen defender, snatching the ball that seemed destined to sail past him.

It's moments like these that solidify Coleman's impending transition to the NFL as a wide receiver. He possesses the impressive ability to reel in any catch, even those that appear utterly implausible.

His relentless drive is evident as he spearheaded FSU's polished 6-0 record, building upon their triumph over Virginia Tech just last week.

The Seminoles, currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, are on a dominant journey toward the College Football Playoff.