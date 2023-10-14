Florida State receiver Keon Coleman makes catch of the year in shocking match-up!
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida State receiver Keon Coleman is "HIM!"
In the opening quarter of the Seminoles' showdown against Syracuse, Coleman pulled off an astonishing one-handed grab, defying all odds as he soared over an Orangemen defender, snatching the ball that seemed destined to sail past him.
It's moments like these that solidify Coleman's impending transition to the NFL as a wide receiver. He possesses the impressive ability to reel in any catch, even those that appear utterly implausible.
His relentless drive is evident as he spearheaded FSU's polished 6-0 record, building upon their triumph over Virginia Tech just last week.
The Seminoles, currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, are on a dominant journey toward the College Football Playoff.
Keon Coleman's epic catch stuns college football fans
Coleman's epic catch not only had the college football world in awe but even had some declaring that he might just be the country's best receiver.
"Biletnikoff," one fan tweeted, suggesting the receiver be nominated as college football's best wideout.
"The MHJ, Keon, Luther, Nabers Biletnikoff is a lot closer than people may assume, a bunch of future NFL WR1 on display," another noted.
"FSU might have the best WR in the country," another raved.
Unbeaten, the Florida State Seminoles will host Duke next weekend in a big conference showdown.
Cover photo: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP