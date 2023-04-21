Football fans rip Arizona Cardinals for knocking off Ohio state uniforms

Glendale, Arizona - After much teasing and hype, the Arizona Cardinals finally released their new uniforms on Thursday night and some college football fans are not too thrilled.

This season, the Cardinals will don the NFL stage with new uniforms that bear a striking resemblance to the traditional uniforms of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arizona's home jerseys are all red with white numbers in the middle while their away jerseys are all white with red numbers in the middle.

The Cardinals' alternate uniforms are all black with red numbers in the middle.

While it's unknown who was the mastermind behind Arizona's new Buckeye-like uniforms, some fans are not happy with the new look.

"[The] Cardinals have sweet colors and the best they could come up with is knockoff Ohio State," one Alabama fan tweeted.

"Maybe if they think they are Ohio State and not the Cardinals they will win some games? Is that the strategy?" another fan chimed.

"Fumbled. The. Bag. Introducing the Arizona Buckeyes @AZCardinals we really waited YEARS for this day… and you ABSOLUTELY let us down," a Cardinal fan angrily wrote.