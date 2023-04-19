Georgia and Alabama football's hidden gems of the 2023-24 season emerge

Athens, Georgia - Will these hidden gems of Georgia and Alabama college football soar to the spotlight in the 2023-24 season?

David Daniel-Sisavanh (l) and Darrian Dalcourt (r) are this season's hidden gems for Georgia and Alabama football, who just might soar to the spotlight this 2023-24 season. © Collage: Brandon Sumrall & Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On a top-ranked team full of showstoppers and playmakers, it's not so easy to stand out from the rest!

When you're a member of Georgia and Alabama football, it can be even harder to be noticed on the field as compared to other teams.

Nevertheless, each season's graduated players leave some room for hidden gems to rise to the spotlight.

Enter David Daniel-Sisavanh of Georgia and Darrian Dalcourt of Alabama.

Last season, Daniel-Sisavanh played under the shadow of his star teammates, including Christopher Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Javon Bullard, just to name a few.

Still, the defensive player made 14 tackles and a stop for loss against Oregon and South Carolina in his steady role as a backup safety.

With first-team All-SEC Smith's departure, Daniel-Sisavanh is a key contender for a starting Safety position.