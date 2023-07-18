Gray all day! Will Ohio State football unveil new uniforms?
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football keeps dropping major clues for what appears to be new uniforms on the way, and fans want more!
On Monday, the Buckeyes football team shared a photo of a small snippet of gray team apparel on their official social media pages, fueling further speculation that new all-gray uniforms are coming to the field this season.
The latest cryptic post came after Ohio State previously hinted to their 1 million-plus social media following that something major is brewing!
Last week, the Buckeyes posted a gray image on their official Instagram and Twitter pages with the message, "11.11.23."
Three days later, the same picture appeared on the team's Instagram at the end of a colorful video of Ohio Stadium – that then transitioned to an all-gray color.
While Ohio State has yet to make anything official beyond their mysterious posts, the Buckeyes will host Michigan State the evening of November 11.
With this said, is Ohio State set to break out new all-gray uniforms for a national audience on NBC in the Big Ten showdown?
Will Ohio State football fans react to the possibility of all-gray uniforms
The last time Ohio State wore all-gray alternate uniforms, they took down conference rival Penn State in a thrilling one-point 39-38 finish in 2017.
With the possibility of sporting all-gray uniforms once again this season, Buckeye fans are going nuts.
"When I say these are extremely tough… I mean they’re extremely tough," one fan tweeted of the sleek look.
"Can’t see much, but can already tell they will be way better than the last time we wore gray," another fan added.
"Not gonna lie, these could be better than the black joints," another fan admitted on Twitter.
With all the Easter eggs Ohio State football is throwing at their dedicated fan base, Buckeye Nation should soon get an official announcement regarding the all-gray changes coming this season.
Cover photo: JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP