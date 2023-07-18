Gray all day! Will Ohio State football unveil new uniforms?

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football keeps dropping major clues for what appears to be new uniforms on the way, and fans want more!

Testing fans' patience with cryptic social media posts, Ohio State may soon unveil new uniforms for the 2023-2024 college football season. © JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Gray all day!

On Monday, the Buckeyes football team shared a photo of a small snippet of gray team apparel on their official social media pages, fueling further speculation that new all-gray uniforms are coming to the field this season.

The latest cryptic post came after Ohio State previously hinted to their 1 million-plus social media following that something major is brewing!

Last week, the Buckeyes posted a gray image on their official Instagram and Twitter pages with the message, "11.11.23."

Three days later, the same picture appeared on the team's Instagram at the end of a colorful video of Ohio Stadium – that then transitioned to an all-gray color.

While Ohio State has yet to make anything official beyond their mysterious posts, the Buckeyes will host Michigan State the evening of November 11.

With this said, is Ohio State set to break out new all-gray uniforms for a national audience on NBC in the Big Ten showdown?