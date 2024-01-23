Has Jim Harbaugh secretly closed in on a deal with the LA Chargers?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Michigan Wolverine fans, it's time to start biting your nails and preparing for the possibility of a new football head coach.

After his initial interview with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh has clinched a second meeting with the franchise, according to On3.

What sets this apart for fans? Well, Harbaugh's wife, Sarah, has accompanied him on this trip, making it a more attention-grabbing scenario.

He now stands alone as the sole candidate to receive a second interview.

After the news broke on Monday, the internet was flooded with wild and suspenseful reactions from Michigan fans.

The prevailing sentiment? Many believe that Jim Harbaugh might be gone for good.

"HIS WIFE IS COMING ALONG WHICH MEANS IT MIGHT BE PICTURE TIME YALL," one fan tweeted.



"Things potentially coming down the home stretch?," another added.

Fans, brace yourselves with a sense of suspense! Is there reason to be worried about Jim Harbaugh making a permanent exit from Michigan?