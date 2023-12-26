How to watch CFB Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs Penn State

Atlanta, Georgia - Who's going to win the bragging rights in this college football Peach Bowl showdown?

In their first-ever college football clash, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State will battle it out in the upcoming New Year's Six Peach Bowl showdown. © Collage: Todd Kirkland & Scott Taetsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Get ready for a college football clash of the titans as No. 11 Ole Miss locks horns with their Big Ten doppelgänger, No. 10 Penn State, in the upcoming New Year's Six Peach Bowl.

The teams are evenly matched with Ole Miss boasting a 10-2 record and Penn State also standing strong at 10-2.

This matchup is shaping up to be one of the more exciting non-playoff bowl games, with both teams flaunting an equal number of top-tier talent on their rosters.

Despite the betting odds favoring Penn State by 4 points, this game is uncharted territory for both squads as they've never crossed paths before. The Nittany Lions' and the Rebels' contrasting playing styles may bring some surprises to the field!

Penn State rocks a powerhouse defense and plays it cool with a possession-focused offense. On the flip side, Ole Miss is all about the need for speed, making flashy moves to keep things interesting.

The Peach Bowl is a clash of styles on the field that could catch each team off guard and deliver an electrifying showdown on the field!