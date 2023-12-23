How to watch the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana - Will Texas get their Bowl Game revenge against Washington in the College Football Playoff (CFP) Sugar Bowl?

No. 2 Washington is set to battle No. 3 Texas in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in one of the biggest football games of the year. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No. 3 Texas is making history with their inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoffs, aiming for their first national championship game since their 2005 triumph.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 Washington Huskies, back for the second time since their 2016 loss to Alabama, are in the hunt for their first outright national title, facing the initial hurdle of overcoming Texas.

Despite being 4-point underdogs in the betting realm, Washington shines on the field, particularly in the hands of Heisman finalist and Maxwell Award winner Michael Penix Jr. Their pass offense ranks as the nation's best.

However, the Longhorns aren't to be overlooked, boasting the superior run offense. As they gear up for the showdown, Texas aims to showcase their strength on the ground against the formidable Huskies.

It's a clash of strengths and a battle for the ages in the quest for college football supremacy.