How to watch the epic Ohio State v. Notre Dame showdown

South Bend, Indiana - It's a huge week in college football as Ohio State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in a showdown for the ages.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off on NBC at 7:30 PM ET, in a highly-anticipated top-10 ranked showdown hosted on ESPN College Gameday. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following Ohio's commanding 63-10 victory at home against Western Kentucky this past Saturday, the Buckeyes are now setting their sights on a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.

The last time the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish met, Ohio State emerged victorious with a 21-10 win in a prime time showdown at home.

Heading into the game, the Buckeyes are the betting choice by a slim margin.

BetMGM has designated Ohio State as a 3-point favorite and has set the over/under at 54.5 points.

Meanwhile, DraftKings Sportsbook has also positioned the Buckeyes as 3-point favorites, offering an over/under line of 54 points. In contrast, FanDuel Sportsbook is favoring Ohio State by 3.5 points.