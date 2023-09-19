How to watch the epic Ohio State v. Notre Dame showdown
South Bend, Indiana - It's a huge week in college football as Ohio State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in a showdown for the ages.
Following Ohio's commanding 63-10 victory at home against Western Kentucky this past Saturday, the Buckeyes are now setting their sights on a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.
The last time the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish met, Ohio State emerged victorious with a 21-10 win in a prime time showdown at home.
Heading into the game, the Buckeyes are the betting choice by a slim margin.
BetMGM has designated Ohio State as a 3-point favorite and has set the over/under at 54.5 points.
Meanwhile, DraftKings Sportsbook has also positioned the Buckeyes as 3-point favorites, offering an over/under line of 54 points. In contrast, FanDuel Sportsbook is favoring Ohio State by 3.5 points.
How to watch Ohio State v. Notre Dame
In a prime time clash hosted on ESPN College Gameday, Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off on NBC at 7:30 PM EDT.
The top-ranked game will also be available to stream on any platform that offers NBC, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Fubo TV.
Historically, Ohio State has dominated this contest.
Of their last seven meetings, the Buckeyes have emerged victorious in five, securing wins in each of the last five encounters, with the streak dating back to 1995.
The most recent defeat Ohio State suffered at hands of Notre Dame came in 1936 when they lost 7-2 in South Bend.
Saturday's event carries significant playoff implications. A loss for Ohio State could jeopardize their hopes, while a victory for Notre Dame could catapult them into contention for a spot.
