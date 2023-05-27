Is Deion Sanders' college football transfer portal recruiting unfair?

Boulder, Colorado - Will other college football coaches dip into the transfer portal as much as the Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders has?

Deion Sanders' Colorado roster reconstruction has drawn major criticism from the college football world for his use of the transfer portal. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes football program as head coach this offseason, more than 70 players have left the program - 51 of them scholarship athletes.

Sanders' roster reconstruction has drawn major criticism from fans and fellow college football coaches alike for using – and perhaps abusing – the transfer portal in an unexpected way.

Per the NCAA's rule "Aid After Departure of Head Coach," first-year head coaches are allowed to cut an unlimited number of players from their roster - though the university must honor players scholarships if the student decides to stay at the school.

The rule also states coaches are also permitted to sign an unlimited number of transfer players as long as it does not exceed their 85 scholarships.

The former Jackson State head coach has definitely utilized these rules to his advantage, which has garnered criticism from Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, UConn head Jim Mora, and most recently, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Sanders has been accused by players of ruthlessly dropping athletes from his team without fair reasoning and strategically subjecting unwanted players to unequal treatment prior to their departure.

"That's not the way it's meant to be," Narduzzi told 247Sports during the ACC spring meeting. "That's not what the rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster."