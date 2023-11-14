Is Marvin Harrison Jr. the best candidate for the Heisman?

Columbus, Ohio - Will Ohio State football be crowned with the next Heisman Trophy winner?

The race for the Heisman Trophy is heating up, and many of the football world are forming a consensus that Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top college player. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As we approach the season's conclusion, the Heisman Trophy competition is gaining momentum with a rising consensus among many college football fans – including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

The player in focus? Standout Buckeye receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Reflecting the sentiments of numerous fans who voiced their admiration for Harrison's exceptional receiving skills, Coach Day passionately championed his star player on Tuesday.

Day asserted that, even if it goes against conventional beliefs, Harrison Jr. should undeniably be recognized as college football's most outstanding player.

"I think I’ve said it before that the Heisman Trophy goes to the most outstanding player in the country," Day said. "There’s a lot of great players out there. I get to see him every day – I think he is the most outstanding player in the country."