Is Marvin Harrison Jr. the best candidate for the Heisman?
Columbus, Ohio - Will Ohio State football be crowned with the next Heisman Trophy winner?
As we approach the season's conclusion, the Heisman Trophy competition is gaining momentum with a rising consensus among many college football fans – including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
The player in focus? Standout Buckeye receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Reflecting the sentiments of numerous fans who voiced their admiration for Harrison's exceptional receiving skills, Coach Day passionately championed his star player on Tuesday.
Day asserted that, even if it goes against conventional beliefs, Harrison Jr. should undeniably be recognized as college football's most outstanding player.
"I think I’ve said it before that the Heisman Trophy goes to the most outstanding player in the country," Day said. "There’s a lot of great players out there. I get to see him every day – I think he is the most outstanding player in the country."
Marvin Harrison Jr. receives Heisman nods from college football elites
Coach Ryan Day's endorsement resonates with a collective sentiment from football elites who advocate for Harrison to receive the esteemed Heisman honor.
Adding to this chorus of praise is legendary coach Urban Meyer, holder of three national championship titles – including the Buckeyes' most recent in 2014.
In a candid interview with the Big Ten, Meyer affirmed Harrison's status as the best overall player on the field, even saying he was the best last year as well.
"Heisman Trophy goes to the best player. I thought he was the best player a year ago, he's certainly the best player in the country," Meyer said. "Not receiver – best player."
Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman, boasting 19 wins since 2000. The only wide receivers to win the award since 1990 are Desmond Howard (1991) and DeVonta Smith (2002).
After the Saturday showdown against Michigan State, Harrison etched his name in history as the first Ohio State receiver to achieve two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. This accomplishment stands as one of the most significant honors for a receiver in a program known for boasting the nation's best wideouts each season.
With just two remaining games in the regular season, many believe that a stellar performance against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25 would virtually guarantee Harrison a Heisman nomination.
