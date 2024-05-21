Jaden Rashada shocks college football world with NIL lawsuit against Florida coach

Athens, Georgia - The Georgia-Florida football feud just intensified, and this time, NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) is at the heart of the drama.

Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada (l.) is suing Florida head coach Billy Napier (r.), Marcus Castro-Walker, and a prominent Gators boosters for NIL fraud. © Collage: Christian Petersen& James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a shocking twist that has rocked the college football world, former top recruit Jaden Rashada has decided to transfer to Georgia this offseason – a move that has sure caught the attention of Gainesville.

But it's his latest bombshell that's set to ignite a firestorm among Gators fans.

Rashada is suing Florida head coach Billy Napier, staffer Marcus Castro-Walker, and a prominent Gators booster for fraud, according to CBS' John Talty.

The allegations are explosive: the lawsuit claims that Rashada was lured to commit to and attend Florida with the promise of a staggering $13 million NIL deal – a deal that reportedly was never meant to be honored.