Kyle McCord shuts down Ohio State QB debate with stellar showing against Youngstown

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown showcased his major potential on against Youngstown, but it was Kyle McCord who solidified his starting position in a 35-7 win over the Penguins.

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord impressed with 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. © LAUREN LEIGH BACHO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Connecting with his former high school receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a stellar performance with two touchdowns, McCord completed 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.



The starting quarterback, who prevailed over fellow Ohio State passer Devin Brown, nearly caused a social media frenzy with a performance that confirmed why he's the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.

"Kyle McCord is the starting quarterback and Devin Brown is the backup. No need to prolong the experiment any longer. Get Brown his snaps after the game is out of hand. McCord needs to get as much time with the 1s as possible," one fan wrote.

"I think this first half has solidified Kyle McCord as the starter moving forward," another agreed.

"It’s time to end the Devin Brown experiment. It’s clear McCord is the guy," a third added.