LSU, Florida State revenge showdown sends football world into a frenzy

Orlando, Florida - Will the LSU Tigers get revenge against Florida State in their 2023-24 college football season opener?

LSU and Florida State will kick off the college football season against each other for the second straight year in a showdown dubbed "The Revenge Game." © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

For the second straight year, LSU and Florida State will open up the season against each other in a prime-time showdown dubbed "The Revenge Game."

Last year's matchup ended in a dramatic 24-23 Seminoles victory after Florida State blocked an extra point field goal on an expired clock.

If this year's game can live up to the hype that college football fans are projecting, then you may want to hold tight to your seat belt and prepare for another wild ride!

Both the Tigers and the Seminoles are expected to enter the season highly ranked, adding to the stakes of the non-conference matchup.

Tuesday's announcement about the prime-time game sparked plenty of talk over the internet from both fan bases.