Marcus Freeman says Notre Dame players are "sick to their stomach" after Ohio State loss

South Bend, Indiana - After a heart-wrenching defeat to Ohio State on their home turf, Notre Dame players are left feeling utterly devastated.

On Sunday, college football fans saw the ugliest loss so far this season as Notre Dame burned its final timeout with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter while clinging to a 14-10 lead.

With three seconds on the clock and Ohio State trailing by four, Buckeye running back Chip Trayanum ran up the middle and scored the game-winning touchdown, shocking the entire sports world!

Following the loss, head coach Marcus Freeman admitted that Irish players have been sick to their stomachs over the last 36 hours.

Freeman said he will meet with his team on Monday to deliver a message on recovering from defeat.

"In the midst of that pain you gotta to own it. You gotta to face it. You gotta to attack it... you can't feel sorry for yourself," Freeman told reporters on Monday.