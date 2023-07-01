Michigan football targets a big goal for next season – but can it deliver?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Over the past two seasons, Michigan football has been teasing a national title win without delivering.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (r.) has recently added a "Beat Georgia" period to team practice, but fans are questioning the move after its most recent lost to TCU. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the Wolverines have been defined by back-to-back victories over the Buckeyes en route to Big Ten championships, when it comes to the College Football Playoffs, the name of the game has been disappointment.



Striving to change this, head coach Jim Harbaugh has recently added a "Beat Georgia" period to team practices alongside its traditional "Beat Ohio State" period.

Interestingly enough, while Michigan did lose to Georgia in 2022 for the national title, it was TCU who the Wolverines fell short to in the Semi final showdown this past January.

Fans were quick to point this out on the internet, noting that perhaps Harbaugh has skipped a step.

"Weird way to spell TCU," 247Sports' Bud Elliott tweeted.

"2-5 against his rival. 0-2 in playoff not a bowl win in sight. Recently lost to a team UGA beat by 58. Interesting so much focus on UGA lol," another fan added.