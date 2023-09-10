Michigan State coach Mel Tucker admits to shocking behavior in sexual misconduct probe
East Lansing, Michigan - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under serious pressure amid serious accusations of sexual misconduct.
Two years ago, Tucker and rape survivor Brenda Tracy joined forces to combat sexual violence in sports.
This partnership, meant for positive change, has now turned into a scandal, as Tracy is accusing the coach of engaging the same misconduct they had both advocated against.
She says that Tucker made sexual comments and masturbated without consent during a phone call on April 28, 2022.
According to her complaint by USA TODAY, Tracy remained frozen for several minutes as Tucker made sexual comments towards her and masturbated.
"The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it," she said.
"It’s like he sought me out just to betray me."
Mel Tucker insists phone sex was "consensual"
Tucker, meanwhile, admitted to having "phone sex," but insisted that it was consensual.
"Ms. Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me," Tucker wrote in a letter to an investigator obtained by USA TODAY. "I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition."
Over the course of eight months, Tucker and Tracy cultivated a professional relationship focused on her advocacy efforts.
Tucker extended three invitations to Tracy: twice to address his players and staff, and once to be honored as an honorary captain during the team's spring football game on campus.
Tucker, who secured one of the most lucrative contracts in college sports history in 2021, could lose a staggering $80 million if Michigan State decides to fire him amid the investigation.
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP