Michigan State coach Mel Tucker admits to shocking behavior in sexual misconduct probe

East Lansing, Michigan - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under serious pressure amid serious accusations of sexual misconduct.

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker (2nd from r.) has been accused of sexual misconduct by rape survivor Brenda Tracy. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two years ago, Tucker and rape survivor Brenda Tracy joined forces to combat sexual violence in sports.

This partnership, meant for positive change, has now turned into a scandal, as Tracy is accusing the coach of engaging the same misconduct they had both advocated against.

She says that Tucker made sexual comments and masturbated without consent during a phone call on April 28, 2022.

According to her complaint by USA TODAY, Tracy remained frozen for several minutes as Tucker made sexual comments towards her and masturbated.

"The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it," she said.

"It’s like he sought me out just to betray me."