New College Football Playoff expansion proposal sparks fiery reactions

It appears that even a dozen teams may not be sufficient for the College Football Playoff as talks are planning for another expansion of a 14-team playoff. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the season draws near, the College Football Playoff is getting ready for a major shift, growing from four to 12 teams. However, it appears that even a dozen teams may not be sufficient!

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, there are now talks about expanding the playoff format to 14 teams, with the Big Ten and SEC potentially receiving multiple automatic bids, solidifying their status as powerhouses in college football.

The 14-team playoff qualification is currently being discussed as the following:

Big Ten, SEC receives three automatic qualifier spots

Big 12, ACC receives two automatic qualifier spots

Highest-ranked Group 5 team

Three at-large builds selected by the CFP committee

This potential new format has not been finalized, and other options remain on the table, but it's hard to imagine any conference besides the Big Ten or SEC supporting this format, as it clearly favors certain teams in the race for playoff spots.