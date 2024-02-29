New College Football Playoff expansion proposal sparks fiery reactions
Indianapolis, Indiana - Are you ready for another College Football Playoff expansion?
As the season draws near, the College Football Playoff is getting ready for a major shift, growing from four to 12 teams. However, it appears that even a dozen teams may not be sufficient!
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, there are now talks about expanding the playoff format to 14 teams, with the Big Ten and SEC potentially receiving multiple automatic bids, solidifying their status as powerhouses in college football.
The 14-team playoff qualification is currently being discussed as the following:
- Big Ten, SEC receives three automatic qualifier spots
- Big 12, ACC receives two automatic qualifier spots
- Highest-ranked Group 5 team
- Three at-large builds selected by the CFP committee
This potential new format has not been finalized, and other options remain on the table, but it's hard to imagine any conference besides the Big Ten or SEC supporting this format, as it clearly favors certain teams in the race for playoff spots.
College football world reacts to latest playoff changes
A 14-team College Football Playoff proposal has fans lighting up the internet with reactions that aren't so happy.
"Laughable. Go ahead, keep ruining CFB, let's see how far we can go," one upset fan said.
"There do not need to be 4-5 SEC or Big Ten teams each in the playoff every year. This is a terrible idea," one fan wrote.
"All of this is being driven by greed. I hate the people that run CFB right now," another tweeted.
If the College Football Playoff committee approves of another expansion, how do you think they should go about the qualifying process?
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP