Northwestern football team pushes back on hazing allegations
Evanston, Illinois - An investigation into hazing allegations at Northwestern football surfaced on Friday, resulting in a two-week suspension without pay for head coach Pat Fitzgerald, which shocked the college football world! Now, the Northwestern football team is fighting back.
On Saturday night, the student-athletes on the Wildcats football team responded to the serious hazing allegations with a statement of their own.
"We, the members of the Northwestern University football team, are writing to address the recent hazing investigation that has been conducted, and the subsequent allegations that have been brought against our program," the team collectively said. "It is important to note that our perspective is accurately represented."
In the lengthy letter, the football team highlighted four key points:
- "Northwestern Football players DO NOT tolerate hazing."
- "The recent allegations brought forth are exaggerated and twisted."
- "Northwestern University hired an independent third-party to conduct its own private investigation, which lasted for a rigorous six months."
- "It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form."
In the "ENTIRE" Northwestern football team's letter, the players contradict the claims of alleged unwanted sexual acts that were first reported by The Daily Northwestern, the school’s student newspaper.
Head coach Fitzgerald’s suspension began after investigators noted that while they could not prove he was aware of hazing, the allegations made by a whistleblower were "largely supported by evidence."
Fans react to the Northwestern football team's statement
Northwestern Wildcats football team's recent statement has seemingly added more fuel to the hazing allegation fire.
College football fans around the country took to social media to share their thoughts about the team's statement, with many appearing to be unpleased.
"Saying all that then ending with coach Pat had no idea of these allegations going on sure makes it seem like said allegations were in fact going on," one social media user tweeted.
"They’re not helping themselves or Fitzgerald with the contradictions in this statement," Richland Source editor Larry Phillips said.
"Team accused of hazing denies hazing. Well, I'm convinced!" another Twitter user sarcastically added.
Sports attorney Tom Mars noted the NCAA's new policy surrounding misconduct and hazing: "Effective 1/1/23, the NCAA made head coaches strictly liable for serious misconduct by members of their staff regardless [of] whether they knew about the misconduct. The lowest penalties for a violation of the HCR legislation are far greater than a 2 week, off season suspension."
Northwestern is currently working with faculty to prevent further incidents within the football program from happening.
