Northwestern football team pushes back on hazing allegations

Evanston, Illinois - An investigation into hazing allegations at Northwestern football surfaced on Friday, resulting in a two-week suspension without pay for head coach Pat Fitzgerald, which shocked the college football world! Now, the Northwestern football team is fighting back.

Hazing allegations that resulted in a suspension without pay for Northwestern football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald have led the football team to fight back. © DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday night, the student-athletes on the Wildcats football team responded to the serious hazing allegations with a statement of their own.

"We, the members of the Northwestern University football team, are writing to address the recent hazing investigation that has been conducted, and the subsequent allegations that have been brought against our program," the team collectively said. "It is important to note that our perspective is accurately represented."

In the lengthy letter, the football team highlighted four key points:

"Northwestern Football players DO NOT tolerate hazing."



"The recent allegations brought forth are exaggerated and twisted."



"Northwestern University hired an independent third-party to conduct its own private investigation, which lasted for a rigorous six months."



"It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form."

In the "ENTIRE" Northwestern football team's letter, the players contradict the claims of alleged unwanted sexual acts that were first reported by The Daily Northwestern, the school’s student newspaper.

Head coach Fitzgerald’s suspension began after investigators noted that while they could not prove he was aware of hazing, the allegations made by a whistleblower were "largely supported by evidence."