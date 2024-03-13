Ohio State coach Tony Alford's move to rival Michigan sparks major backlash

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has intensified as former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford joins heated rival Michigan, sparking widespread debate!

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry just got even more intense with an extra dose of fuel on the fire!

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has intensified as former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford (l.) joins the rival Michigan. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP In a rare move for college football, former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford is set to join the rival Michigan. Alford, who has been with the Buckeyes since 2015, coached star running backs such as J.K. Dobbins, former No. 1 NFL Draft pick Ezekiel Elliott, Trey Sermon, and current leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson. His decision to move to Michigan sparked widespread debate across the college football community. Some speculated that recent changes within the Buckeyes' coaching staff may have hinted at Alford's departure.



Was Ryan Day already thinking of replacing Tony Alford?

Fans believe that Ryan Day (pictured) could have already been thinking to replace Tony Alford as the Buckeyes' running back coach. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Before Tony Alford's departure from Ohio State shocked the college football world, Ohio State football reporter Chase Brown observed Ryan Day spending a lot of time with the running backs during spring practice last week. Fans initially didn't think much of it, but in hindsight, it might have been a sign of Alford's impending departure. Another sign that went unnoticed until recently, highlighted by JBook of 247Sports, was that all the Buckeye coaches – except for Alford – received contract extensions last month. This suggested a potential shake-up in the coaching staff! Fans also noted that Alford's recruiting efforts were inconsistent which led to a decline in the running back room's performance. While Day may have been considering releasing Alford, the idea of him heading to rival Michigan seemed unlikely. With Michigan's running backs coach Mike Hart leaving, however, Alford's move to Michigan now appears to be a strategic business decision – and a suitable replacement.