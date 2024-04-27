Reggie Bush's Heisman return ignites similar demand for Ohio State football by fans

With Reggie Bush's Heisman honor restored, there are now calls for the Ohio State football program to have their own vacated wins returned.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Columbus, Ohio - USC legend Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy restoration marks a historic moment in college football.

With Reggie Bush's (l.) Heisman honor restored, there are now calls for Ohio State football to receive a similar restoration of their own vacated wins from 2010. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Heismantrophy & Jamie Sabau / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP He was compelled to forfeit the award in 2010 due to NCAA sanctions against USC, including improper benefits he received as a college athlete. Today, such benefits are allowed under the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program. Passed in 2021, NIL permits athletes to profit from their name and likeness. This was not the case during Bush's college career. On Wednesday, the Heisman Trust decided to return Bush's trophy, citing the "enormous changes in the college football landscape" brought about by NIL. With Bush regaining his Heisman, there are now calls for the Ohio State football program to have its own vacated wins from 2010 restored following similar NCAA violations.

Will the NCAA reinstate vacated honors to Ohio State?

Fans are demanding that Ohio State football's honors be reinstated after the NCAA stripped their 2010 season wins over illegal NIL violations. © JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In 2010, the Ohio State football team had a remarkable 12-1 season, but their achievements were overshadowed by NCAA violations. The NCAA found that several players – including Terell Pryor, Daniel Herron, DeVier Posey, Mike Adams, and Solomon Thomas – had traded their team-issued memorabilia for tattoos in violation of NCAA rules. As a result, the NCAA vacated the team's wins, including their Big Ten Championship and Sugar Bowl victory. However, the landscape has shifted since then. With the recent changes to NIL rules, fans are questioning whether the NCAA should reconsider its decision, especially in light of Reggie Bush having his Heisman Trophy returned following changes in how NIL is viewed. It's important to note that the Heisman Trust and the NCAA are separate entities, but the conversation around Ohio State's 2010 season highlights the evolving attitudes towards NIL and its impact on past decisions. "While we're at it, THE Ohio State University needs it's vacated wins reinstated. If they're gonna do one, they need to do the other. It's only right!" one fan said. "I never stopped counting them, but 2010 Ohio State better get their wins back," another tweeted. "So is Ohio State gonna get its sugar bowl victory and other vacated wins back ? And will Jim Tressels be given an apology ?" one fan wrote.