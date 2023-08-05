SEC college football 2023-24 season preview: Georgia's on everyone's mind as kick off approaches
Atlanta, Georgia - The SEC is shaping up for a big year in college football as the 2023-24 season approaches.
With less than a month to go, it looks like the path to a 2023 college football national championship and SEC title once again runs through Georgia.
After winning back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles, coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
In Baton Rouge, head coach Brian Kelly is entering his second promising year with the Tigers, while Tennessee is building a force to be reckoned with in the SEC East.
Meanwhile, the legendary Nick Saban is looking to return Alabama to the top of football standings after missing out on the SEC championships and College Football Playoff for just the second time ever.
Below the Crimson Tide, an improved Texas A&M leads the bulk of the middle pack, followed by Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
And Auburn and Mississippi State will enter the season with new head coaches looking to turn a page to an historic new era.
Can Georgia achieve a historic natinal title 3-peat?
This season, all eyes will be on the two-time reigning champions Georgia.
While the Bulldogs are expected to coast through their regular-season slate of games due to their "cupcake" schedule, there will be plenty of tough competition come championship season.
Still, Georgia is positioned to win it all, even without the leadership of former starting quarterback Stetson Bennett and big time defenders Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and Christopher Smith.
Leading the Bulldogs this season will be a new wave of stars who are ready to emerge onto the college football scene.
Quarterback Carson Beck is expected to replace Bennett, while transfers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett will add to a receiving corps that featuring the nation's top tight end in Brock Bowers and Georgia-best receiver Ladd McConkey.
The Bulldogs are set to kick off their season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, September 2 at 6 PM ET.
Cover photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP