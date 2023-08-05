SEC college football 2023-24 season preview: Georgia's on everyone's mind as kick off approaches

Atlanta, Georgia - The SEC is shaping up for a big year in college football as the 2023-24 season approaches.

The 2023-24 SEC college football season is less than a month away from kicking off, with Georgia in the role of reigning champions. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With less than a month to go, it looks like the path to a 2023 college football national championship and SEC title once again runs through Georgia.

After winning back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles, coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

In Baton Rouge, head coach Brian Kelly is entering his second promising year with the Tigers, while Tennessee is building a force to be reckoned with in the SEC East.

Meanwhile, the legendary Nick Saban is looking to return Alabama to the top of football standings after missing out on the SEC championships and College Football Playoff for just the second time ever.

Below the Crimson Tide, an improved Texas A&M leads the bulk of the middle pack, followed by Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

And Auburn and Mississippi State will enter the season with new head coaches looking to turn a page to an historic new era.