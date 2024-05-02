Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft odds hit major snag following heated social media activity
Boulder, Colorado - Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders may want to think twice before taking to social media to resolve conflicts.
Over the last few days, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his son, starting quarterback Shedeur, have been in the spotlight due to some negative attention on social media.
The father and son were engaged in back-and-forth social media exchanges with former CU players and other college players.
This followed an interview with The Athletic in which former Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith said that Deion Sanders was "destroying" players' confidence.
"He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves," Smith said.
"The way he did it could've been done with a little more compassion."
In response, Shedeur criticized Smith, saying, "Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best."
Shedeur's comments sparked controversy, with many fans and college football players criticizing his disrespectful response.
The quarterback's tweet went viral, causing a slew of bad headlines and attention that is now believed to have affected his NFL Draft stock.
Shedeur Sanders' online behavior seemingly results in lower NFL Draft odds
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, college football enthusiasts are already focusing on next year's potential draft prospects, with Shedeur Sanders considered a leading contender for the No. 1 pick.
However, his recent behavior on social media has caused a notable decline in his draft odds.
Over the weekend, the 2025 NFL Draft betting lines placed Sanders at +100, giving him a 50% chance of being the No. 1 overall pick.
But on Thursday, just two days after his online exchanges, Sanders' odds dropped to +300, lowering his chances of being the top pick to 25%.
It's unclear how much Shedeur and his father Deion Sanders' antics are affecting Shedeur's draft stock, but there's still plenty of time until the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders may begin to think twice before he takes his fights to social media following this incident.
