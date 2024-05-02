Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft odds hit major snag following heated social media activity

Boulder, Colorado - Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders may want to think twice before taking to social media to resolve conflicts.

Over the last few days, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his son, starting quarterback Shedeur, have been in the spotlight due to some negative attention on social media.

The father and son were engaged in back-and-forth social media exchanges with former CU players and other college players.

This followed an interview with The Athletic in which former Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith said that Deion Sanders was "destroying" players' confidence.

"He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves," Smith said.

"The way he did it could've been done with a little more compassion."

In response, Shedeur criticized Smith, saying, "Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best."

Shedeur's comments sparked controversy, with many fans and college football players criticizing his disrespectful response.

The quarterback's tweet went viral, causing a slew of bad headlines and attention that is now believed to have affected his NFL Draft stock.