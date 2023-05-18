Tennessee Vols revolutionize college sports with "innovative" entertainment district
Knoxville, Tennessee - Are the Tennessee Volunteers gearing up to be the future of college sports?
For over a century, Neyland Stadium has served as the home field for the Tennessee Volunteers' football team.
Now, the Vols beloved stadium is set to get a makeover like no other!
The University of Tennessee is in the early stages of planning a massive on-campus entertainment district that would connect Neyland Stadium and the Thompson-Boling Arena – the home arena of the university's men's and women's basketball programs.
Similar to how the LA Live entertainment district is set up, the Neyland Entertainment District will have a 12-story luxury hotel and for-sale condos, dining options, and event space, per a news release.
The vision for the project may also include a "tabletop" addition above the Neyland Parking Garage to support additional tailgating, retail, dining, and family-friendly entertainment activities.
"Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do. The ideation of this new Neyland Entertainment District exemplifies that mindset," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White.
"We’re eager to see what world-class developers dream up to creatively maximize this extraordinary market opportunity. We have the capacity for constructing an entertainment ecosystem that doesn’t presently exist anywhere across the collegiate landscape."
Neyland Entertainment District will propel sports outside football
If the University of Tennessee successfully pulls this off, it will set a new standard for the world of entertainment in college sports!
By connecting two of the most iconic athletic venues in the Knoxville community, this new and innovative project will likely bring in millions of dollars.
The Neyland Entertainment District will be massive boost for sports like college basketball and baseball.
Once football season ends, these attractions may pay off big come Tennessee's basketball season, which sees 16 home games during the regular season.
The landscape of college athletics is always changing! This time around, the Tennessee Volunteers are at the center of it all!
Cover photo: STREETER LECKA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP