Texas joins exclusive club with swaggering win over Alabama as Quin Ewers lights up the internet
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - The Texas Longhorns have solidified their status as a real national title contender this season after becoming just the third team in the past decade to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Longhorns' 34-24 win is without a doubt one of the biggest moments of coach Steve Sarkisian's career.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers became the first non-SEC passer to achieve 250+ passing yards and two touchdowns on Alabama's home territory during Nick Saban's tenure.
The Longhorns' first win over Alabama since 1982 is expected to propel No. 11 Texas up the rankings, potentially putting them on the doorstep of the top five.
As for the No. 3 Crimson Tide, they will enter Week three 1-1 for the first time in 20 years.
Alabama faces a significant challenge as they must now avoid any errors if they don't want to be watching the College Football Playoff from their couches for the second-straight season.
Quinn Ewers trolls Alabama with cigar tradition
Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers had a particularly good time on Saturday.
The star trolled the Crimson Tide with a moment that has spread far and wide on the internet. Pictures showed the 20-year-old passer smoking a cigar in the Crimson Tide's locker room, appropriating a local tradition.
Quinn's actions left college football fans divided, with some feeling the taunting went too far, while others thought it was well-deserved.
"All the doubt and shade thrown his way, Quinn Ewers stood strong and delivered like pro for our Texas Longhorns. The cigar is well-deserved," one fan posted.
"Texas smoking cigars after beating bama is cringe it’s week 2 try making the playoff first," another countered.
Looking to continue their perfect winning streak, Texas will suit up against Wyoming on Saturday, September 16 at 8 PM EDT.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP