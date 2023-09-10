Texas joins exclusive club with swaggering win over Alabama as Quin Ewers lights up the internet

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - The Texas Longhorns have solidified their status as a real national title contender this season after becoming just the third team in the past decade to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Texas became just the third team in the past decade to defeat Alabama at home. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Longhorns' 34-24 win is without a doubt one of the biggest moments of coach Steve Sarkisian's career.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers became the first non-SEC passer to achieve 250+ passing yards and two touchdowns on Alabama's home territory during Nick Saban's tenure.

The Longhorns' first win over Alabama since 1982 is expected to propel No. 11 Texas up the rankings, potentially putting them on the doorstep of the top five.

As for the No. 3 Crimson Tide, they will enter Week three 1-1 for the first time in 20 years.

Alabama faces a significant challenge as they must now avoid any errors if they don't want to be watching the College Football Playoff from their couches for the second-straight season.