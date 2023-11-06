USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch shown the doors after another Trojans disaster

Los Angeles, California - The turmoil at USC continues, with defensive Alex Grinch the latest victim of what's proving to be a college football season to forget for the Trojans.

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been let go after yet another heavy defeat for the Trojans. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 52-42 defeat to Washington on Saturday was the final straw for Grinch, who has overseen a leaky defense that let in a whopping 101 points over in the past two games.

According to multiple reports, head coach Lincoln Riley pulled the plug and relieved the 43-year-old of his position before he could reach the two-season mark.

In his stead, D-line coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Brian Odom will share defensive coordinator duties until the end of a campaign that promises little to hope for among Trojans fans, with the Pac-12 championship already pretty much out of reach.

The writing was on the wall – though not legible enough for USC decision-makers, some have argued – with Grinch recently admitting that he "couldn't be more disappointed" in his own "inability to get the guys to be more sound."