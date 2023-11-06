USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch shown the doors after another Trojans disaster
Los Angeles, California - The turmoil at USC continues, with defensive Alex Grinch the latest victim of what's proving to be a college football season to forget for the Trojans.
The 52-42 defeat to Washington on Saturday was the final straw for Grinch, who has overseen a leaky defense that let in a whopping 101 points over in the past two games.
According to multiple reports, head coach Lincoln Riley pulled the plug and relieved the 43-year-old of his position before he could reach the two-season mark.
In his stead, D-line coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Brian Odom will share defensive coordinator duties until the end of a campaign that promises little to hope for among Trojans fans, with the Pac-12 championship already pretty much out of reach.
The writing was on the wall – though not legible enough for USC decision-makers, some have argued – with Grinch recently admitting that he "couldn't be more disappointed" in his own "inability to get the guys to be more sound."
With Oregon and UCLA coming up in the next couple of weeks, and reigning Heisman Trophy holder Caleb Williams struggling to recapture last year's form, things could get worse for the Trojans before they get better.
