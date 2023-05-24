USC football transfer's luxury Los Angeles apartment goes viral

Los Angeles, California - College football fans: would you turn down the countryside of Athens for the luxury of Los Angeles ?

Former Georgia Bulldog Bear Alexander hit the jackpot in the transfer portal with USC and revealed his new lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles with a viral video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bearalexander_ & STEPH CHAMBERS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's quite easy to find success in the college football transfer portal when you're offered one of college football's best coaches, luxury living spaces, and the sunshine of California.

Former Georgia Bulldog Bear Alexander hit the jackpot in the transfer portal this offseason, becoming the newest USC Trojan player under head coach Lincoln Riley.

There's a night and day difference between living in Athens, Georgia, and Los Angeles, and Alexander showed just a little bit of that difference with a video of his new Los Angeles sky-rise apartment.

In the viral clip shared on Monday, Alexander revealed his new crib that features a dreamy view of all of Los Angeles.

Georgia fans were quite upset to see him turn down the Bulldogs to enjoy this new lifestyle of luxury, but who could turn down this type of lavish living?