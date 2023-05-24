USC football transfer's luxury Los Angeles apartment goes viral
Los Angeles, California - College football fans: would you turn down the countryside of Athens for the luxury of Los Angeles?
It's quite easy to find success in the college football transfer portal when you're offered one of college football's best coaches, luxury living spaces, and the sunshine of California.
Former Georgia Bulldog Bear Alexander hit the jackpot in the transfer portal this offseason, becoming the newest USC Trojan player under head coach Lincoln Riley.
There's a night and day difference between living in Athens, Georgia, and Los Angeles, and Alexander showed just a little bit of that difference with a video of his new Los Angeles sky-rise apartment.
In the viral clip shared on Monday, Alexander revealed his new crib that features a dreamy view of all of Los Angeles.
Georgia fans were quite upset to see him turn down the Bulldogs to enjoy this new lifestyle of luxury, but who could turn down this type of lavish living?
Fans react to Bear Alexander new lavish lifestyle
"Yeah pretty telling why he left Georgia. Money talks now that's the way it works not always but more cases it is. USC, Oregon, A&M, Miami, and many others bringing money. I assume an apartment in LA is prob in the range of 3/4k a month," one fan said.
"Lmao imagine recruiting against downtown LA and you're like 'Hey Maple Ridge has some nice units, it's right next to the Food Lion and Blacksburg Seed n Feed," another added.
"The answer when people ask why he left Georgia," a Trojan fan snarkily wrote.
"All I can see is ain't nobody on time for practice," another tweeted. "I know that traffic is sick."
Alexander's first game as a USC Trojan will take place during Week Zero of the season on August 26 against San Diego State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bearalexander_ & STEPH CHAMBERS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP