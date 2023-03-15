What does the Colorado Buffaloes' historic spring game mean for the program?

Boulder, Colorado - The Colorado Buffaloes' spring game will be airing on television for the first time in school history a fter selling an astounding 35,000 tickets ! Are they the new team to watch in college football ?

© ONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In less than two months since becoming head coach, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has managed a huge turnaround with the Colorado football program.

With their latest development making quite a big statement within the college football landscape, the Buffaloes are starting to become a serious name in the sport.

The Buffaloes game will be the only college football spring showdown in the nation to get a broadcast on ESPN, picked over the likes of Alabama and two-time national champions Georgia!

Again, the worst football team in the Power 5 last year is getting a televised ESPN deal instead of the best programs of the last 15 years – that's a big deal!