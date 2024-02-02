Will college football lose Chip Kelly to the NFL?

Los Angeles, California - Will the NFL manage to steal away another great college football coach?

Chip Kelly is the next great college football coach that fans believe will migrate to the NFL due to the unsustainable state of college football. © TOM HAUCK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that college football may be losing another standout figure.

According to Fowler, Chip Kelly wants to leave UCLA and college football altogether, expressing a desire to return to the NFL as a coordinator with the Washington Commanders.

Many observers in the college football world can't help but link Kelly's interest in the NFL to a common theme among notable college football coaches making similar moves: the challenges posed by the new era of college football, specifically impacted by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal.

This offseason has witnessed a notable trend of college coaches making the leap to the NFL. The recent departure of former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has raised eyebrows across the football community, for instance.

With Kelly expressing a desire to step away from college football, fans are becoming increasingly aware of the challenges and uncertainties that the sport is currently facing.

"Never thought we'd see the day where multiple Power 5 head coaches would leave for NFL coordinator jobs but in this day and age of roster building via NIL, transfer portal and having to re-recruit your own players every year, I get it and think it's only the beginning," Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote.