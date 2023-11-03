Will Deion Sanders make major mid-season Colorado coaching change that's "Big Messy"?
Boulder, Colorado - Will Deion Sanders' first year coaching Colorado football end with a bowl game appearance?
After a thrilling 3-0 start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes have hit a rough patch with a current 4-4 record.
They've lost four of their last five games and must win at least two of their next four showdowns to be bowl-eligible.
Now, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, head coach Deion Sanders is shaking things up by putting analyst Pat Shurmur in charge of offensive play calling duties against Oregon State on Saturday.
Shurmur, who currently works as an analyst for the team, will replace offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. He will need to become a full-time coach to take on the role.
If the decision to bring in Shurmur proves successful, Colorado might resemble the team they were at the beginning of the season when they secured a three-game winning streak, rather than the team they've transformed into in recent weeks.
Prior to joining Sanders' staff, Shurmur worked as an NFL offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
Fans react to Deion Sanders' big Colorado coaching change
While Deion Sanders seemingly believes a play calling coaching change is needed to be successful for the remainder of the season, fans think otherwise.
"Pat Shurmur is obviously a good football coach," NFL expert Albert Breer tweeted. "But this is really crazy—Sean Lewis, by all accounts, did a fantastic job early in the season, and the 37-year-old left a head coaching job to take the Colorado OC position."
"When you’re ranked 39th in offense and 125th in defense you simply have to demote your innovative offensive coordinator for the most boring NFL head coach of the last decade," another fan wrote, slamming the move.
"This is Big Messy," another added.
Colorado will host Oregon State on Saturday at 8 PM ET airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP