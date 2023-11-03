Will Deion Sanders make major mid-season Colorado coaching change that's "Big Messy"?

Head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly shaking things up by putting analyst Pat Shurmur in charge of offensive play calling duties against Oregon State on Saturday. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a thrilling 3-0 start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes have hit a rough patch with a current 4-4 record.

They've lost four of their last five games and must win at least two of their next four showdowns to be bowl-eligible.

Now, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, head coach Deion Sanders is shaking things up by putting analyst Pat Shurmur in charge of offensive play calling duties against Oregon State on Saturday.

Shurmur, who currently works as an analyst for the team, will replace offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. He will need to become a full-time coach to take on the role.

If the decision to bring in Shurmur proves successful, Colorado might resemble the team they were at the beginning of the season when they secured a three-game winning streak, rather than the team they've transformed into in recent weeks.

Prior to joining Sanders' staff, Shurmur worked as an NFL offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.