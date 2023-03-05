Will Ohio State’s receivers help lift CJ Stroud’s replacement in 2023?

Columbus, Ohio - Now that two-time Heisman finalist CJ Stroud is off to the NFL , will the Buckeyes' offense be just as powerful without him?

With the return of Ohio State wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Xavier Johnson, the Buckeyes' new quarterback will have plenty of offensive weapons to throw to! © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One thing about The Ohio State football is that you can always count on the Buckeyes to have some of the illest receivers in college football on the field.

Thanks to the efforts of offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, formerly the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach, Ohio State wideouts have consistently made the quarterback's job easier than not over the last few seasons.

Last year, the Buckeyes' top-tier offense was no different with a stack of receivers that included Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Xavier Johnson!

While Harrison didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award for being the nation’s best receiver in the 2022 season, he is largely the favorite for the honor this year and will enter the 2023 season as the best receiver in CFB.

With the return of Egbuka, Fleming, and Johnson – who all had stellar moments on the gridiron this past year – Ohio State's veteran pass-catchers will greatly help whoever wins the quarterback position.

Whether that is third-year student-athlete Kyle McCord or second-year star Devin Brown, Stroud's replacement will have plenty of offensive weapons to throw to!