Will Ohio State’s receivers help lift CJ Stroud’s replacement in 2023?
Columbus, Ohio - Now that two-time Heisman finalist CJ Stroud is off to the NFL, will the Buckeyes' offense be just as powerful without him?
One thing about The Ohio State football is that you can always count on the Buckeyes to have some of the illest receivers in college football on the field.
Thanks to the efforts of offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, formerly the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach, Ohio State wideouts have consistently made the quarterback's job easier than not over the last few seasons.
Last year, the Buckeyes' top-tier offense was no different with a stack of receivers that included Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Xavier Johnson!
While Harrison didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award for being the nation’s best receiver in the 2022 season, he is largely the favorite for the honor this year and will enter the 2023 season as the best receiver in CFB.
With the return of Egbuka, Fleming, and Johnson – who all had stellar moments on the gridiron this past year – Ohio State's veteran pass-catchers will greatly help whoever wins the quarterback position.
Whether that is third-year student-athlete Kyle McCord or second-year star Devin Brown, Stroud's replacement will have plenty of offensive weapons to throw to!
How can the Buckeyes' receivers help the new quarterback?
When Stroud replaced Justin Fields as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, he had very big shoes to fill!
Fields had an unbelievable college career that boasted a 20-2 career record, several MVP honors, and a Heisman finalist nod.
Luckily, Stroud found his groove with the Buckeyes' offense and filled the passing position with ease.
However, with the Buckeyes starting from scratch at quarterback, many college football fans wonder if the offense can be just as dynamic as previous teams.
Head coach Ryan Day’s offensive schemes allow receivers to play a massive part in the team's offense.
This is where the experience from the team's two best receivers in Harrison Jr. and Egbuka comes into play.
The duo is known for finding ways to get open for their QB to secure major catches! Coach Day is sure to rely heavily on his veteran receivers to move the Buckeyes' offense down the field in the 2023 season.
College football fans will get a taste of the Buckeyes' new quarterback talent at the annual Scarlet vs. Gray spring game on April 15 at noon EST.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN C. COX / BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP