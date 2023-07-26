49ers issue update on Brock Purdy after offseason elbow surgery

San Francisco, California - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been medically cleared to participate in training camp after undergoing offseason surgery on his throwing elbow, general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to participate in training camp. © Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Brock's cleared and ready to go," Lynch said. "He's been cleared. He's going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we're sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan."



Lynch said the NFL team will continue to work Purdy back in gradually, not allowing the second-year quarterback to throw more than two days in a row.

After throwing Monday and Tuesday, Purdy will not participate when the 49ers hold their first practice Wednesday.

After going 5-0 as the starter down the stretch last season, Purdy projects to open this year under center for the 49ers.

Trey Lance – who has recovered from two surgeries to repair a broken right ankle – and Sam Darnold will also take snaps at quarterback.