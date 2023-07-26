49ers issue update on Brock Purdy after offseason elbow surgery
San Francisco, California - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been medically cleared to participate in training camp after undergoing offseason surgery on his throwing elbow, general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.
"Brock's cleared and ready to go," Lynch said. "He's been cleared. He's going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we're sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan."
Lynch said the NFL team will continue to work Purdy back in gradually, not allowing the second-year quarterback to throw more than two days in a row.
After throwing Monday and Tuesday, Purdy will not participate when the 49ers hold their first practice Wednesday.
After going 5-0 as the starter down the stretch last season, Purdy projects to open this year under center for the 49ers.
Trey Lance – who has recovered from two surgeries to repair a broken right ankle – and Sam Darnold will also take snaps at quarterback.
Brock Purdy thrust into spotlight last season
Purdy was a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 out of Iowa State and was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight last season after injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Purdy took the reins in the first quarter of a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, guiding the 49ers to a 33-17 win before ending the regular season with five straight wins as a starter.
After playoff victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, Purdy threw just four pass attempts in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles before being knocked out of the game with a right elbow injury.
With journeyman Josh Johnson and running back Christian McCaffrey taking snaps, the 49ers' 2022 season ended a game short of the Super Bowl.
Purdy completed 67.1% of his passes in his rookie campaign, finishing with 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added three touchdown passes and no interceptions during the postseason.
