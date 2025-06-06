Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agrees to deal to join new team

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers has agreed terms to join the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old quarterback struggled last season in a 5-12 campaign with the New York Jets, who fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas along the way.

"We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical," the Steelers confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN and The NFL Network reported earlier that Rodgers told the Steelers he would arrive on Friday to sign a contract and begin preparing for workouts Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The Steelers lacked a veteran signal caller after Russell Wilson was signed by the New York Giants, but in Rodgers have landed a future Hall of Fame quarterback with 62,952 career passing yards and 503 career touchdown passes.

Pittsburgh will offer Rodgers a chance to face his former teams with a season opener on September 7 at the Jets and an October 26 home game against the Green Bay Packers, with whom Rodgers won the 2011 Super Bowl by beating the Steelers 31-25.

In a 20-year career, Rodgers won MVP honors in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021 with the Packers.