NFL votes on "tush push" ban – what's the verdict?
Miami, Florida - The "tush push," the controversial play used so effectively by Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, has survived the threat of a ban, media reported on Wednesday.
NFL owners met to discuss a proposal to ban the play, which was submitted by the Green Bay Packers.
The amended law would have prohibited offensive players from pushing a teammate lined up behind the snapper at the line of scrimmage who directly receives the snap.
Nicknamed the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove", the Eagles have regularly used the call in short-yardage situations in recent seasons.
It typically involves the Eagles' powerful quarterback Jalen Hurts taking the snap under center and being driven over the gain line by teammates. The Buffalo Bills have also used the push to great effect with their quarterback, Josh Allen.
The tactic has divided opinion in the NFL, with some arguing that it goes against the spirit of the game, while others argue that the onus is on defenses to find a solution.
ESPN reported that the final vote was 22-10 in favor of a ban – two short of the 24 votes needed to pass a change to the laws of the game.
The Athletic reported that shortly before the owners vote, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie addressed the meeting and said: "Whoever votes to ban this play is taking liability for putting risk on our quarterbacks."
Following Lurie's speech, former Eagles center Jason Kelce then spoke about the play's safety, the website reported.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had previously rejected the criticism, suggesting the calls for a ban were motivated by sour grapes from teams incapable of executing the play.
"If everybody could do it, everybody would do it," Sirianni said.
