Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffers season-ending injury

Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the team's NFL Week 1 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Dobbins' injury following his team's 25-9 victory.



Dobbins was injured early in the third quarter after being tackled following a short reception. The fourth-year pro was taken immediately to the locker room with the help of trainers before being ruled out of the game shortly after.

The 24-year-old scored Baltimore's first touchdown earlier in the game and finished with 22 yards on eight rush attempts along with two receptions totaling 15 yards.

"I feel bad for him, this is not the way we expected this to go," Harbaugh said during his post-game press conference.

"I'm kind of crestfallen for him. He was playing well. We'll put our arms around him. He'll get into rehab. And he will be back; he's a young guy."