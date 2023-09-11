Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffers season-ending injury
Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the team's NFL Week 1 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Dobbins' injury following his team's 25-9 victory.
Dobbins was injured early in the third quarter after being tackled following a short reception. The fourth-year pro was taken immediately to the locker room with the help of trainers before being ruled out of the game shortly after.
The 24-year-old scored Baltimore's first touchdown earlier in the game and finished with 22 yards on eight rush attempts along with two receptions totaling 15 yards.
"I feel bad for him, this is not the way we expected this to go," Harbaugh said during his post-game press conference.
"I'm kind of crestfallen for him. He was playing well. We'll put our arms around him. He'll get into rehab. And he will be back; he's a young guy."
J.K. Dobbins wracked by injuries
After rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020, Dobbins has missed much of the past two seasons with injuries.
He did not play the entire 2021 season after tearing the ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game, then was limited to just eight games in 2022 due to further problems with his surgically repaired knee.
Dobbins also began this year's preseason on the physically unable to perform list before being activated on August 14. The 2020 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract.
"It's the ugly part of this game," Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said of Dobbins' injury. And these people are your brothers; you [go through] blood, sweat and tears with them. It's a sick feeling that I have over me just to know that that's what happened. So, my prayers go out to him and his family."
Gus Edwards and Justice Hill figure to split snaps at running back in Dobbins' absence. Edwards rushed for 32 yards on eight carries in Sunday's win, while Hill scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Cover photo: Collage: ROB CARR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & PATRICK SMITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP