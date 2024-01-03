Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper slapped with huge fine after dumping drink on fan

Jacksonville, Florida - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for "unacceptable conduct" by the NFL on Tuesday after he threw a drink at rival fans in Jacksonville.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined by the NFL for throwing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguar fans during a game. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Instagram/c_honsberger

Tepper apologized Tuesday for his actions during a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars, which dropped the Panthers to an NFL-worst 2-14 on the season.



"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper wrote in a statement.

"I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the league's discipline for my behavior."

The Panthers had not been shut out in 342 games dating to 2002.

The incident happened shortly after Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted in the closing moments, ensuring a defeat that clinched the league's worst record for the season.

Usually, that would bring the Panthers the top pick in the next NFL Draft, but that selection was traded away last year to get the top pick Carolina used to obtain Young.

Since Tepper bought the Panthers for more than $2 billion in 2018, they have endured six consecutive losing seasons and gone 31-67.