Dallas Cowboys extend Trevon Diggs as Zack Martin begins holdout
Dallas, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys checked off one major task on their offseason to-do list, while another looms large as the team opens training camp.
The Cowboys signed star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97-million contract extension Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported, while six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin officially began his holdout for a new deal.
Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is now signed through the 2028 season.
Martin has been one of the league's top offensive linemen since the Cowboys drafted him in the first round in 2014 but was absent when players reported for training camp Tuesday.
Martin (32) has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $84-million deal that represents the ninth-highest average annual value among interior offensive linemen in the NFL.
Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones declined to give much detail about Martin's contract situation.
"I don't want to get into what we are doing here or not doing," Jones told reporters Tuesday. "I just want to say that he is in our plans."
Cowboys may struggle to reach agreement with Martin after Diggs deal
Diggs was a second-round draft pick in 2020 and has 17 interceptions in 45 career games.
Diggs, who said in May that he "loves" Dallas and hoped to remain with the Cowboys long-term, will reportedly receive half of the deal's $42.3 million in guaranteed money up-front as a signing bonus.
The contract extension reportedly contains an additional $7 million in incentives, pushing its maximum possible value to $104 million.
With Diggs' money on the books, the Cowboys could struggle to reach a new long-term deal with Martin, especially with massive extensions for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and pass-rusher Micah Parsons looming in the coming years.
"We've got everything, as we start camp today where we are, there [is] nothing to concern me about anything to do with what we're doing with contractual situations," Jones said.
Martin will be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp missed.
