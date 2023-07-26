Dallas Cowboys extend Trevon Diggs as Zack Martin begins holdout

Dallas, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys checked off one major task on their offseason to-do list, while another looms large as the team opens training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys have reached a five-year, $97-million contract extension deal with cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys signed star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97-million contract extension Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported, while six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin officially began his holdout for a new deal.



Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is now signed through the 2028 season.

Martin has been one of the league's top offensive linemen since the Cowboys drafted him in the first round in 2014 but was absent when players reported for training camp Tuesday.

Martin (32) has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $84-million deal that represents the ninth-highest average annual value among interior offensive linemen in the NFL.

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones declined to give much detail about Martin's contract situation.

"I don't want to get into what we are doing here or not doing," Jones told reporters Tuesday. "I just want to say that he is in our plans."