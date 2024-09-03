Eagles cornerback Darius Slay shares why he does "not want to go to Brazil" for NFL game

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Eagles ace Darius Slay has criticized the NFL 's decision to stage a fixture in Brazil as his team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has said he "does not want to go to Brazil" due to the country's crime rate. © MITCHELL LEFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Eagles will take on the Packers at the Corinthians Arena on Friday in the first NFL regular season game ever staged in South America as the league extends its reach into new international territories.



But Eagles cornerback Slay admitted on his "Big Play Slay" podcast that while he was looking forward to the game, he was apprehensive about crime in Sao Paulo.

"I'm looking forward to it, can't wait, but man – I do not want to go to Brazil," Slay said on the podcast.

"You want to know why? I'm going to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on, because the crime rate is crazy."

"I'm like 'NFL, why would you want to send us somewhere with a crime rate this high?'"

Slay added that he had advised his family and loved ones not to travel to Brazil as he did not plan on leaving his hotel.

"I told my family do not come down there because I'm not going to be nowhere to be found," Slay said. "I'm going to be in my hotel chilling, minding my own business after a long nine-and-a-half hour flight."