Lions safety Morice Norris shares update after game-stopping injury

Atlanta, Georgia - Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris declared himself "all good" on Saturday after being hospitalized following a hit that brought a premature end to an NFL preseason game in Atlanta.

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was struck in the head during Friday's NFL preseason game. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 24-year-old athlete was injured trying to tackle Falcons rookie running back Nathan Carter just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Norris was struck in the head by the rusher's knee, and his head snapped back after the contact.

Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

"I'm all good man don't stress it," Norris posted Saturday on Instagram. "Appreciate all the check ins and love."

The Lions, in a statement, said Norris "has feeling and movement in all his extremities" and would remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

Detroit led 17-10 when the game was suspended.

While medical personnel were treating Norris, the two head coaches, Dan Campbell of Detroit and Raheem Morris of Atlanta, met on the field and agreed they would run out the clock rather than resume playing.