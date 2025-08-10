Lions safety Morice Norris shares update after game-stopping injury
Atlanta, Georgia - Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris declared himself "all good" on Saturday after being hospitalized following a hit that brought a premature end to an NFL preseason game in Atlanta.
The 24-year-old athlete was injured trying to tackle Falcons rookie running back Nathan Carter just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Norris was struck in the head by the rusher's knee, and his head snapped back after the contact.
Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained in stable condition.
"I'm all good man don't stress it," Norris posted Saturday on Instagram. "Appreciate all the check ins and love."
The Lions, in a statement, said Norris "has feeling and movement in all his extremities" and would remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
Detroit led 17-10 when the game was suspended.
While medical personnel were treating Norris, the two head coaches, Dan Campbell of Detroit and Raheem Morris of Atlanta, met on the field and agreed they would run out the clock rather than resume playing.
Lions coach says Norris has received "positive" news after injury
"Just Dan and myself, respect for his family, Morice Norris. It was that simple," Morris said of the decision.
"It's not a lot of times that that happens... That was the moment, and the decision was the right thing to do for our football team and the Lions football team."
Campbell said the team has received encouraging news regarding Norris.
"We got some positive information on him, that he's at the hospital. I'll just have to leave it at that," said Campbell. "But when something like that happens, it puts things into perspective."
