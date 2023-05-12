Falcons hilariously change name after Titans' NFL schedule release viral video: "Rawr!"

Nashville, Tennessee - The Tennessee Titans dropped a hilarious NFL schedule release video – that caused the Atlanta Falcons to change their name on Twitter!

The football league and all 32 NFL teams have officially revealed their schedules for the 2023-24 season.

What has normally been a dull unveiling in recent years became a fun-filled competition on Thursday to see which NFL team came out with the best social media schedule announcement.

And it looks like the Tennessee Titans outdid their rival teams with creating the funniest video!

The franchise decided to use a "man on the street" format and interview locals to help them unveil their schedule. They showed strangers logos of their opponents for the upcoming season and asked them to name the team.

In the end, just about every person who participated hilariously guessed wrong!

Garnering over 15 million views, the Titans' viral video caught the attention of their upcoming season opponent the Atlanta Falcons, who decided to join in on the fun.