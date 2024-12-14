Former NFL star Randy Moss discloses cancer diagnosis

Former NFL star Randy Moss has announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. © QUINN HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 47-year-old made his illness public in a video on Instagram late on Friday, in which he was seen using a cane.

"I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was," Moss said.

Doctors found cancer in his bile duct. He had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then had a six-hour operation a week ago called a Whipple procedure, which removes the top of the pancreas, some small intestine, the gallbladder, and the bile duct.

The Football Hall of Fame member must now undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The former wide receiver stepped down as a pundit for ESPN earlier this month.