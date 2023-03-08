Giants and Daniel Jones hash out huge deal at the last minute!

New York, New York - The New York Giants and Daniel Jones just about beat the clock by agreeing to a new, long-term contract just before Tuesday’s NFL franchise tag deadline!

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones agreed to a new, long-term contract just prior to Tuesday’s NFL franchise tag deadline. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The team re-signed its quarterback to a four-year deal worth $160 million, according to the NFL Network.

This allowed the Giants to place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley to retain his rights and hopefully work out a multi-year contract for him, as well.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jones' huge payday breaks down to $35 million extra in incentives, as well as $82 million over the first two years of the deal and $94 millions guaranteed at signing.

The 26-year-old took his sweet time, with the deal being struck not long before the all-important 4 PM EST deadline.

But all's well that ends well, and in a statement published by the Giants, Jones expressed his joy: "I said after the season I love this place. I've really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here."

"I have great respect for this organization," he added, before name checking the Maras and the Tisches, the two families who co-own the team, in his thanks.

"I am happy we were able to come to an agreement," Jones said.